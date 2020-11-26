Future finally released his 2014 classic Monster to streaming services last year, and now it would appear the rapper is teasing a sequel to the tape.

In a brief post shared on his Instagram, the prolific rapper suggested that his follow-up to High off Life and Pluto x Baby Pluto with Lil Uzi Vert could be a sequel to a fan favorite release. Alongside a photo of Southside, Metro Boomin, and DJ Esco in what looks to be a studio, Future simply wrote, "Monster 2?" Both Metro and Southside contributed to the original Monster, which Esco hosted.

Future has released sequels to his projects in the past, perhaps most notably with Dirty Sprite 2 and Beast Mode 2. As with Monster, the predecessors to both those projects have often been considered some of Future's best material. The original Monster was made available on all platforms to mark the tape's fifth anniversary last year, with Future sharing a note with fans to thank them for their support.

"I've always spoke through my music and the people championed my trials and tribulations whole heartedly with no regards . . . Five years later this classic is available on all platforms," Future said when he shared the news. "Thanks for the love." It remains to be seen when fans can expect to hear a potential sequel, but it's safe to assume that Future has already started work on whatever comes next.