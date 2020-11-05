South London electronic producer Lunakai, personally known as Kyle Ross, has kicked off his solo career with his debut drop, "YOU", the first release to come from his upcoming self-titled EP due early next year.

After working previously with the likes of Yussef Dayes, Ashnikko, and, Diplo and Robyn collaborator Maluca, Lunakai's "YOU" is the first drop under his own Masters of Nowhere umbrella. The minimalist sound takes electronic music to a much more melancholic state, but with a gently uplifting twist. Merging a slice of funk with a deep house feel, listeners are taken on a spiritual journey, calling to mind the feeling of sharing moments with that one special person. While a number of lighter aspects are brought into the sonics, the deeper piano keys keep things in check, maintaining that head-nodding energy that's brought in from the start.

Take in Lunakai's "YOU" at the top.