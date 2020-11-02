While Joe Biden is enlisting help from entertainers like 2 Chainz and Eminem, Donald Trump has decided to take the road less traveled by attacking several celebrities including Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

During a rally in Pennsylvania, Trump decided to criticize entertainers who are supporting Joe Biden. While doing this, he took aim at Beyoncé—whose name he mispronounced.

"They got Beyonsee and they got Jay-Z," Trump said. This mispronunciation seems to be purposeful because—let's be honest—what person in 2020 doesn't know how to say Beyoncé's name? After diminishing Beyoncé, he tried to chastise Hova for using profanities when performing for Hillary Clinton during her campaign in 2016.

"He started using the f-word, you remember," Trump continued. "He was using the f-word, f-word, f-word."

It should be noted that this is merely another example of Trump's hypocrisies. Less than a month ago, Trump use the "f-word" when discussing the United States' relationship with Iran.

"Iran knows that and they’ve been put on notice: If you fuck around with us, if you do something bad to us, we are going to do things to you that have never been done before," Trump said during his appearance on Rush Limbaugh's radio show.

As expected, the BeyHive was alerted of this disrespect and acted accordingly.

Trump mentioning Beyoncé comes after the artist officially endorsed the Biden/Harris ticket.

Along with Jigga and Beyoncé, Trump went on the offensive against LeBron James, Lady Gaga, and other celebrities voting blue.