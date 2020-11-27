The dust has barely settled since D Double E released his massive Jackuum! follow-up D.O.N (Double Or Nothing), but the Newham General is already back with a new banger, this time calling on his old barring partner Skepta, who also produced the track's woozy instrumental.

The tune itself is a blast, but perhaps even more thrilling are the visuals that put the two grime legends in the front seat of a getaway car, putting pedal to the metal in a white-knuckle attempt to outrun the police. Zipping through country lanes and motorways with a helicopter circling overhead, it looks like it's all over until our two heroes and their girls abandon the car and continue their escape on foot towards the plush mansion we see in the opening shot.

Surprisingly, "DON" doesn't actually feature on DEE's recent album of the same name, but does appear on the soundtrack to Nicky Slimting and Femi Oyeniran's Against All Odds film, which is available to watch on YouTube.