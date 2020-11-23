Bad Bunny has tested positive for COVID-19.

His publicist told The Associated Press that the artist wasn’t exhibiting any leading symptoms as of Monday.

The news arrived after Bad Bunny won favorite male Latin artist and favorite Latin album for Yo Hago Lo Que Me Da La Gana at the American Music Awards this past weekend. He was also slated to perform his hit song “Dákiti” with Jhay Cortez at the awards show, but canceled it without releasing a statement. He still presented the award for favorite Latin female artist, but remotely.

Following the release of YHLQMDLG in February, Bad Bunny surprised his fans with the arrival of his surprise third studio album Las Que No Iban a Salir in May.

Earlier this month, it was also revealed that the singer was going to make his acting debut in Season 3 of Netflix’s Narcos: Mexico, where he’s poised to play Arturo “Kitty” Paez, a member of the Narco Juniors gang. The series’ production halted due to the pandemic, later resuming in Mexico.

Other celebrities have had a tougher go with COVID-19. Jeremih was recently hospitalized for the virus, but in recent days, has made a turn for the better. On Saturday, he was reportedly transferred out of the ICU and recovering in another section of the hospital.