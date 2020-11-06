After recently collaborating with ASAP Ferg and NLE Choppa, rising East Bay outfit AG Club keep it in-house for the hard-hitting track "Columbia" that features bold and bassy production.

The track is accompanied by an inventive video that finds AG Club adopting an alien into the crew, which leads to chaos after reporters and men in black suits discover it. The song is taken from their upcoming project, FYE (Fuck Your Expectations). "'Columbia' is the beginning of a whole new period for AG," group member Jody Fontaine told Complex. "We’re crazier than before, deeper than before, and ready to have the whole world on sum cajh shit. AHHHHHHHHHH... My bad, my bad."

The crew started to gain traction after the original version of their song "Memphis" gradually climbed up Spotify's Viral 50 chart earlier this year. Choppa and Ferg later joined AG Club on the remix, entitled "Memphis, Pt. 2." When Pigeons and Planes' asked the group if they anticipated "Memphis" would be their breakthrough song, they made it clear they weren't expecting it. "We never thought it'd be the most played song on the project [Halfway Off the Porch]," said Fontaine.

Watch the video for "Columbia" above, and check out the crew's debut project below.