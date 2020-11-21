21 Savage and Metro Boomin stopped by the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform two cuts from their second collaborative release Savage Mode II. (Third if you count Without Warning.)

Performing on a small platform in what looks to be a slightly flooded warehouse, the two delivered live versions of "Runnin" and "Mr. Right Now." The album version of the latter featured Drake, but for obvious reasons he didn't show up to Fallon.

Surrounded by flashing lights, the two delivered a hard-hitting medley with Metro providing the ad-libs. 21 also took a brief moment to pay his respects to King Von, who was fatally shot in Atlanta last week. "Long live King Von, the world lost a legend," 21 opened the striking performance.

Shortly after the release of their critically acclaimed album Savage Mode II last month, 21 hosted a '70s-themed party for his 28th birthday in Atlanta. The guests included Young Thug, Meek Mill, T.I., Lil Baby, and many others. Among the gifts he received was a pair of new chains from Metro and G Herbo, which the former shared a picture of on Instagram.

Watch the "Runnin"/"Mr. Right Now" performance above.