Metro Boomin's big year continues. After teaming up with 21 Savage for Savage Mode 2, Metro keeps things in the family by working with the Slaughter King's protégé, Young Nudy, for his latest single, "Vice City."

Throughout his career, Nudy's unconventional approach to his craft has provided producers the freedom to throw unique trap beats his way because he's able to hit the instrumental at odd angles and still knock it out of the park. "Vice City" is just the latest example, as Nudy attacks the light, but eclectic beat with his dark lyrics.

"I seen the worsest of the worse turn snitch/And I seen the realest of the realest turn bitch," Nudy raps on the chorus before jumping into his verses.

"And I got the stick just to protect these honchos/And I'm gone be good anywhere that I go," he spits. "200 cash and I know they ain't like that shit/12 like 'Where the fuck did that nigga get that shit'/... I be having all this money, you making me vomit/Don't make my stomach hurt with that broke shit/I have a toast when I kill you, you know this."

"Vice City" is paired with an animated video that plays with the Grand Theft Auto theme much like the song's title. Listen to Young Nudy and Metro Boomin's "Vice City" above.