The collective he founded might be no more, but that doesn't mean YBN Nahmir is struggling.

The "Pop Like This" rapper got out ahead of some criticisms of a recent ad he posted to his Instagram. When the promotion made fans wonder if Nahmir was broker than Jayden, YBN countered that his followers should respect his ability to make a quick payday.

Nahmir responded to a screenshot on Twitter claiming that he was "really struggling" with a behind-the-scenes glimpse at his going rate.

"This is how dumb this generation is," he wrote. "Who wouldn't want to make a simple Instagram post for $5,000? I guess I'm broke, guys."

Nahmir was the first to share that the YBN crew were going their separate ways. Back in August, he broke the news on Twitter that the six-year-old collective was done.

"They left this YBN shit in the gutter," he wrote. "Remember that. I'll turn it up myself."

Former member Cordae shared a more level-headed take on the situation in an interview with TIDAL.

“Nahmir and Jay, those always gonna be my brothers, in real life,” he said. “Like, I think the world of them cats. Sometimes as friends, you grow apart and you have different visions for what you wanna do and that’s OK, there’s no love lost. Like I said, I think the world of them n*ggas."