Back in July, Complex premiered the debut single from Tyrell Trey ("Worth") and now the emerging R&B singer is back with "Lose My Cool", his second released on the TENN label.

Produced by Oneninenie, the delicate, strings-led backdrop is a fitting one for Trey to share his vulnerabilities of when he's around that one special person. "'Lose My Cool' is for all my heart-on-the-sleeve type people," he says. "For me, it's about the stage of becoming low-key vulnerable while losing your control of a situation with someone romantically. It's not a love song, though. It was inspired by numerous situations, written as a burst of emotion at the moment."

Lose yourself to "Lose My Cool" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.