The legendary radio pioneers chopped it up with us as they enter a new era in their ever evolving friendship. The Stretch & Bobbito Show introduced a generation of rap fans to the likes of Wu-Tang, Busta Rhymes, Big L, and Jay-Z and now they’ll be flexing their music taste on a new show on Apple Music. They’ll also be dropping EPs of remastered freestyles from their influential radio show which originally aired on Columbia University’s WCKR 89.9 FM.





<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/dkxv3H_ebcY" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>