Smoke DZA has shared his new album Homegrown via RFC Music Group/Cinematic Music Group.

This is the Harlem native’s eighth studio album, which boasts a star-studded guest line-up, including Wiz Khalifa, Cam’ron, Jack Harlow, Currensy, Jadakiss, Flipp Dinero, Jim Jones, Big K.R.I.T, Dom Kennedy, and more.

“I’ve been a fan of Jack for a minute and was waiting for the opportunity to cut a record with him,” DZA said in a press release, regarding his new song with Harlow, called “Boat Loads.” He continued, “I was recording in New Orleans last summer with MonstaBeatz and I found the perfect record with him in mind. I hit his line, one phone call and the rest is history.”

Prior to the release of Homegrown, DZA released the “Santos Party House” with Wiz Khalifa, Big K.R.I.T., Curren$y, and Girl Talk, and the video for “Hibachi,” featuring Jadakiss and Dinero.

Stream Homegrown below or on Apple Music.