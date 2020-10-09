Experimental producer Pat Lok's recent single, "Salvation", has just recieved a thumping edit from Atlanta-based house DJ and remixer Treasure Fingers. The remix lands as part of Pat Lok's new Gone Is Yesterday (Remixes) EP, which features various sampled percussion and melodic inspirations from his native Singapore and its surrounding geographical region.

Released on French record label Kitsuné Musique, the EP provides euphoric switch-ups on Pat Lok's intoxicating rhythm and groove that has become synonymous with his productions. On "Salvation", LA-based Pat Lok's signature blend of disco, house and future-R&B is elevated to a new level by Treasure Fingers, who delivers a heady, out-and-out banger of an edit designed to take the listener on a nostalgic journey back to the club.

"I love this take," Pat Lok tells Complex, "minimal and dark, yet still futuristic in its groove. I have been a fan of Treasure Fingers since the beginning! Here, he takes us back to clubland with his signature house treatment."

Pat Lok's Gone Is Yesterday (Remixes) EP is due October 19 via Kitsuné Musique. Tune into Treasure Fingers' "Salvation" remix exclusively below.