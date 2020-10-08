To commemorate the 20th anniversary of their classic album, Stankonia, OutKast will be dropping unreleased remixes in bundle packs for their platinum tracks "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)," "Ms. Jackson," and "So Fresh, So Clean," all of which will be released throughout October, Variety reports.

The iconic ATL duo will be making Stankonia available digitally in 24 Bit and 360 Reality Audio on October 30. Not only that, but the newly-revamped version of the original album will also have six previously unreleased bonus tracks that include the Mr. Drunk Remix of "Ms. Jackson," the Stankonia Remix of "So Fresh, So Clean," and the Zack de la Rocha Remix of "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)" along with an a capella rendition of those three songs from OutKast.

In terms of the bundles, the "So Fresh, So Clean" ten-cut includes the Radio Mix and Fatboy Slim Mix of the track, the "Ms. Jackson" bundle features the Radio Mix, Instrumental, Mr. Drunk Remix, and a capella versions of the song in addition to "Sole Sunday," and the seven cuts in the "B.O.B. (Bombs Over Baghdad)" bundle includes the Radio Edit, Radio Mix, instrumental, Cutmaster Swiff Remix, Zack de la Rocha Remix, Beat Bullies Remix, and a capella versions.

This 20th-anniversary pack will also be coming with Stankonia in vinyl formatting as well.

Stankonia was originally released on Halloween 2000. It debuted with 530,000 copies sold in its first week.