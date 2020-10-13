Omarion is ready to make a full return to music by releasing the video for "Involved."



"Involved" details the emotional freedom one feels once they leave a relationship.

"I don't miss you/Kind of simple/But it's mental," Omarion sings. "Out of mind out of sight/Like a plane I took flight since we're not involved."

In the video for "Involved," Omarion strolls down memory lane, visiting moments that remind him why he decided to step away from the relationship. Also, as expected, there is no shortage of dancing as Omarion reminds fans why he's a prolific entertainer.

The track will be featured on Omarion's upcoming album, The Kinection, which is set to drop on Oct. 30. The album is described as an autobiographical look into Omarion's life.

"The Kinection is a very special album to me," Omarion said. "Not only did I work with some incredible creative collaborators like Smash David, James Fauntleroy, and Anderson .Paak, it is also the soundtrack to The Millennium Tour 2019 experience."

The Knection will help set the stage for a docu-series that will show behind the scenes footage of the 2019 Millennium Tour featuring B2K.

Watch the video for Omarion's latest single, "Involved," above.