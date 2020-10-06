Following a busy year of EP releases (Rain Fire, Inferno and Heat), grime visionary Novelist is back with his latest drop, a new track entitled "Dun Know (Part 1)".

Hopping onto Prem's bass-heavy instrumental, N-O-V lets us know his pen-game is still as (if not more) sharp when it comes to straight bars. The contagious energies shine through from the get-go here, with the extremely catchy "dun know" lyric keeping us engaged. The equally hazy visuals, directed by Novelist and Kwimoh, keep things simple with the emcee and his friends posted up in dark car park.

Peep the "Dun Know (Part 1)" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.