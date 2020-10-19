Complex Brackets is a new game show from Complex News where your favorite celebs choose the best rapper in any one of these four categories: Best East Coast Rapper, Best West Coast Rapper, Best Rapper of the Decade, and Best Rapper of All Time. In our first episode, Murda Beatz is faced with some tough choices as he tries to pick the Best Rapper of the Decade. He’s got stories about Nipsey, talks unreleased music with Schoolboy Q, and who he really thinks is the most influential rapper of the 2010s. Be sure to check out Complex Brackets every Monday at 2:00pm EST right here on Complex News.