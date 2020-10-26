East London rapper Morrisson is back with his new drop "Bad Guy", featuring South London drill don Loski. Following on from his previous singles "Brothers" and "Bad Boys", "Bad Guy" looks set to be one of the biggest drill cuts of the year based on the reception it's been getting online.

Jumping on C-Dot's lively drill production, Morrisson and Loski deliver street-ready bars in back-to-back fashion. The accompanying visuals, co-directed by Kevin Hudson and Morrisson, see both rappers mobbed out in a lavish mansion, interspersed with shots in the Merc for a trip around the block.

I just got a call from the Albo...

BAD GUY OUT NOW! Keep supporting ⭕️L’s 🖤 pic.twitter.com/eMW7isFIuW — MORRISSON (@MRMORRISSON) October 25, 2020

Watch the cinematic visuals for "Bad Guy" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.