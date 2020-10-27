Grime MC Mez is back with his new EP, Tyrone 3, the final part in his Tyrone trilogy.

The new project, whose physical copies sold out in less than 24 hours, follows the Nottingham native's Babylon Can't Roll EP at the top of 2020, which he followed up with some impressive verses on P Money's "Bumboclart Backside" and Frisco's "Big Bro".

Feeling like more of an album than an EP, the 10-track set sees Mez lace a range of electronic soundscapes with his weirdly-infectious flows that have cemented him as one of the UK's most exciting grime acts.

Keeping the collaborations to a minimum, the only guest we see on the project is Lewisham MC Merky Ace on the Scratcha DVA-produced "Babylon 3", a dancehall-tinged cut that lets us know that Babylon still can't roll.

Other production comes in from the likes of Travis ("Gravel Pit", "Adventurous"), Silias ("Silias") and Trends ("Overachieve"), while close collaborator Diamondz takes the rest of the tracklist.

Watch the video for "Concerned" above and stream Tyrone 3 in full below.