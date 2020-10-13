Following some time out of the music game to stand up against MPs in the battle for Windrush justice, before returning with "I'm Not A Moot" in August, grime veteran Marci Phonix is back with his latest drop, this time shouting Russ Millions, Suspect and R.A for "8-9-10s".

With Gotchaaaa and D Profit on production duties, each artist steps correct on the eerie drill heater. The team stay working while the opps stay slacking, is the central message here. The accompanying visuals, directed by Luke Biggins, see Marci, Russ, Suspect and R.A in a smoky studio setting—which doubles up as a crime scene—with shots of women and expensive cars blended in because, why not?

Watch the video for "8-9-10s" above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.