Like almost every awards show, the BET Hip Hop Awards broadcast was full of twists and surprises. This included Lil Baby—who is having a spectacular run—missing out on being named Artist of the Year.

Following Tuesday's awards, Lil Baby's fans took to social media where they complained that the category's winner, Megan Thee Stallion, didn't deserve the trophy over Baby. Though arguments can be made both ways, one would have to be a hater, misogynistic, or a misogynistic hater to think that Megan Thee Stallion's year wasn't worthy of this award.

Yet while fans jockey over a trophy they'll never see, Lil Baby made it clear he's not worried about accolades by using lyrics from his feature on Gunna's "Blindfold" for his latest Instagram post.

"I Like Getting Millions, Ain Trippin About Awards," the rapper captioned the picture.

Lil Baby might have lost one of the night's biggest awards, but DaBaby had the most disappointing evening. He came into the night with 12 nominations—the most nods of anyone this year—but somehow was shut out in every category. This included Album of the Year, in which two DaBaby projects were nominated. Despite this, the rapper took to the Shade Room's comment section to claim he's not upset about the snubs, either.

DaBaby also commented on Lil Baby's post, approving of the rapper's stance towards the awards.