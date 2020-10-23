Karol G has released her newest single and video for “Bichota.”

In the Collin Tilley-directed video, Karol is seen traipsing through different scenes—on a horse in the desert, speeding on a nighttime road, dancing in a jungle, and more—always flanked by her girls.

“Bichota is a celebration for all women and men who choose to be fearless and fabulous,” she said of the song. “We are all Bichotas in our own special way and I hope this song provides the strength to anyone who needs it to be YOU and be a boss!”

“Bichota” follows the release of her hit singles “Ay DiOs Mío!” and “Tusa” with Nicki Minaj, the latter of which is currently the most-played Latin song of 2020. Karol is set to perform at the Latin Grammy Awards on Nov. 19, for which she has received four nominations: Record of the Year, Song of the Year, and two for Best Urban Fusion/Performance.

Watch the video for “Bichota” at the top.