Fresh off the back of his underground hit-single "Ahh Damn", Manchester's Just Banco is back with his latest "trapanese" cut in the form of "Faucet".

Produced by LiTek, Banco rides the 808s-laden instrumental with ease, adding his usual swag-infused energies to the fore and proving that Auto-Tune can still be used to create something unique. This one is perfect for a late night cruise round the city.

The accompanying visuals, directed by both Just Banco and fellow Mancunian SVMI, see him in 0161 hotspots, kicking back in the local takeaway and also high-end restaurants.

Peep the "Faucet" visuals above, and be sure to add the song to your playlists.