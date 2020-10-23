Junglepussy has shared her latest album Jp4 via Friends Of and Jagjaguwar.

Featuring production from Nick Hook and Dave Sitek, Jp4 solidifies Junglepussy’s unique approach to rap. “From the genesis of Junglepussy, I struggled with my sound, because what I was doing at the time, I knew it wasn’t really, really, really what I wanted to do,” she said in a press release, per Pitchfork, “But I just didn’t know how to get there. Jp4 really sounds like and feels like I got there.”

Jp4 includes the previously-released single “Main Attraction” and features from Ian Isiah and Gangsta Boo, who made an appearance on Junglepussy’s last record, 2018’s Jp3.

Stream Jp4 below.