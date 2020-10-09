Brooklyn rapper J.I. has already released one project in 2020, but he's teasing even more music on the way with the release of "Letter 2 U."

Over a minimal, but haunting, beat produced by Byrd and DOC, J.I. quickly makes it clear on "Letter 2 U" why he's gaining more and more attention. Accompanied by a slick visual directed by Kid Art, the track sees the 19-year-old rapper get introspective about failed relationships. The video, meanwhile, is full of stark shots that reference classic Greek artwork, as well as simpler performance-style visuals.

Just last month, J.I. linked with Complex for a day in the life, discussing women getting his name tattooed, how his lifestyle has changed since the start of career, and how he approaches studio sessions. He also spoke about performances, explaining that he still gets nervous before live shows but gets through it by praying before he hits the stage.

Watch the video for "Letter 2 U" above.