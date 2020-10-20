JayDaYoungan was arrested on Friday following a domestic dispute at a home in Cobb County, Georgia, the East Cobb News reports.

The 22-year-old Louisiana native—whose birth name is Javorius Tykies Scott—was taken into custody for allegedly attacking a woman. The arrest records state that the rapper "did punch, push and grab" the victim resulting in "visible marks and scars" on her arm. Documents go on to claim that JayDaYoungan and the victim were "living or formerly living in the same household" but the home where he was arrested belonged to neither the Scott nor the victim.

As a result, the rapper was charged with misdemeanor battery and family violence. He posted a $1,320 bond for that charge, but the arrest notified authorities that JayDaYoungan had a warrant in Houston stemming from charges in February. Similar to the incident that led to Friday's arrest, the Houston fugitive warrant reveals that Scott was arrested for domestic abuse after allegedly hitting a pregnant woman. He was also booked for possession of a controlled substance. Houston police found JayDaYoungan hiding in the attic of the residence at the time of his arrest.

The warrant against Scott in Cobb County was dismissed, but as of Monday, the rapper is still being held at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center. The fugitive warrant from Texas states that officials in Houston are looking to extradite JayDaYoungan to Harris County, Texas.