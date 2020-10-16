Fresh off the release of his second book through Simon & Schuster earlier this week, Gucci Mane is back with a new compilation album celebrating the New 1017 family.

The New 1017 label was launched earlier this year in partnership with Atlantic Records, with Foogiano and Enchanting among the first round of announced signees.

Foogiano appears on a number of So Icy Gang Vol. 1 cuts, including the single "Meeting" with Guwop himself and Mulatto, which received a @omarthedirector-helmed official video on Thursday:

Stream the 19-track So Icy Gang Vol. 1 compilation in full below via Apple Music.

Next up for the New 1017 label is the impending release of Foogiano's latest Gutta Baby entry, as well as something new from Pooh Shiesty before year's end.

And for label boss Gucci Mane, his new book—appropriately titled The Gucci Mane Guide to Greatness—is out now.

"This book should touch people who are going through something," Guwop said of the new book, which marks the follow-up to his 2017 autobiography. "It's not going to be easy. But study these words and put them into action. I want this book to keep you motivated."

On Saturday, the New 1017 team is giving fans the opportunity to get a taste of the live music experience during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic by holding a drive-in show in College Park, Georgia. But first, fans can tune in for a one-hour special on Apple Music: