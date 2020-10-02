Givēon's massive 2020 continues with the release of a new EP via Epic Records.

On Friday, Givēon—who appeared on Drake's "Chicago Freestyle" back in May—surprised fans with the release of the four-track When It's All Said and Done project, which includes the Snoh Aalegra collab "Last Time" and the previously released "Stuck on You."

In a statement, Givēon explained that his latest EP is meant as an extension of sorts of his debut EP Take Time. The recording process behind it, Givēon added, was more akin to how one might go about scoring a movie.

"I want everyone to know this project has a story being told from start to finish and I was very particular with the sonics; as if I was scoring a film," Givēon said.

The aforementioned Take Time clocked in at eight tracks, including hit lead single "Like I Want You." In June, Givēon sat down with the Genius team to give fans a detailed breakdown on the track's lyrics. Revisit that here.

Image via Obidi Nzeribe

Image via Obidi Nzeribe

Image via Obidi Nzeribe

Stream When It's All Said and Done below via Spotify and Apple Music. The EP is also available to stream on Tidal, YouTube, and elsewhere.