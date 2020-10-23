Flipp Dinero has called upon fellow New Yorker A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie for Dinero’s latest song and video for “No No No.”

Directed by Christian Sutton, the visual finds Flipp on the run, first on foot and later in a car. It also looks like A Boogie plays his enemy, as the two almost face-off at one point in the video.

“No No No” follows the release of the Brooklyn rapper’s video “Rich Today,” which arrived in July. Flipp also recently featured on Smoke DZA’s song “Hibachi” with Jadakiss, which appeared on DZA’s Homegrown album. Flipp released his debut album, Love for Guala, back in November of 2019.

Watch the video for “No No No” up top and stream the track below via Spotify.