Lil Yachty is reportedly getting sued by a fan because of an alleged assault that occurred last December at Rolling Loud just outside of where the tribute for Juice WRLD was taking place.

According to documents obtained by TMZ, Jimmy Quivac claims was heading towards L.A. Coliseum during the festival last year when he ran into Lil Yachty and the entourage that he had with him. According to the documents, Quivac was attempting to maneuver his way through the crowd to reach the stadium, when he accidentally bumped into members of Yachty's crew and that's when the altercation took place. Quivac is claiming that in the chaos Yachty landed a few punches as the rest of the people with him beat him up and left him with injuries to his wrist, hand, and arm.

Yachty also made comments regarding the incident back when it initially took place, saying that Quivac actually bumped into him intentionally for no reason while he and his friends were attempting to leave the stadium. He went on to say that his friends were not the ones who were looking for a fight, but that Quivac was the aggressor in the situation.

Regardless, Quivac is still suing Lil Yachty for assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. It is still unclear if and how Yachty will respond, and whether this lawsuit will be going to court or not.