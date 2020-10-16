UK garage star Conducta has just unleashed a bubbling remix of Headie One's "Ain't It Different".

Here, the multi-platinum, Bristol-born producer amps up Headie's hit with AJ Tracey and Stormzy to electrifying effect, amplifying the track's classic UKG sample, M-Dubs' iconic "Bump N' Grind", and turning into a club-ready, NUKG heater.

The official first single from Headie's debut album, Edna, "Ain't It Different" has become the rapper's biggest single to date, peaking at No. 3 on the official singles chart.

Conducta has enjoyed a stellar 2020 after his game-changing 2019, which saw him spearhead a new wave of UKG while producing AJ Tracey's double-platinum hit "Ladbroke Grove". Recently gracing DJ Mag's front cover, this year Conducta has inspired up-and-coming UKG talent through his Kiwi Kup Remix contest, with over 200 entrants battling it out for the Kiwi Kup crown. The winner, Gemi, is set to appear on a Kiwi release soon.

Listen to Conducta's "Ain't It Different" remix, and be sure to add it to your playlists.