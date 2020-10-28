The City Girls and Lil Baby create a Quality Control connection flight in the video for their latest single "Flewed Out."

For this video, City Girls and Lil Baby play with the cover for Quality Control's Control The Streets Vol. 2 album by bringing the artwork to life. They do this by creating an airport section and flight that mirrors the feel of the 2004 film, Soul Plane. The "City Girls Airlines" is full of hilarious but relatable antics. It also features cameos from several social media stars including Desi Banks who serves as the plane's pilot.

After Lil Baby delivers a melodic verse and the song's chorus, Yung Miami—who birthed the term "flewed out"—performs her verse using an exotic dancer on a stripper pole as her stage. JT then drops off "free game" while inside the cockpit, furthering the notion of the City Girls being in control of this dynamic.

"Flewed Out" is featured on the City Girls' latest album, City on Lock. Along with "Flewed Out," City on Lock features the standout single, "Pussy Talk," and "Jobs."

You can watch the video, which was directed by Benny Boom, up top.