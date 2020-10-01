Billie Eilish has shared the official music video for “No Time to Die,” the original song written for the upcoming James Bond film of the same name.

In the Daniel Kleinman-directed film, footage of Eilish is interspersed with scenes from the film, which stars Daniel Craig as Bond. The song was produced by Eilish’s brother, Finneas and Stephen Lipson, and makes Eilish the youngest artist in history to write and record a James Bond theme song.

“It feels crazy to be a part of this in every way. To be able to score the theme song to a film that is part of such a legendary series is a huge honor,” Eilish said in a press release.

No Time to Die is set to release in theaters on Nov. 12 in the U.K. and Nov. 20 in the U.S.