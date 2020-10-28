A new full-page voting ad published in six swing state papers by Planned Parenthood features the support of André 3000, Halsey, Billie Eilish, the Roots, and more.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, told Rolling Stone on Wednesday that the well-targeted campaign came about due to the fact that "everything is on the line" with the impending presidential election between the Trump x Pence and Biden x Harris tickets.

"Voters across the country understand that we need leaders who will fight to protect our rights and access to health care in every branch of government—that's why tens of millions of Americans have already cast their ballots by mail or in-person in states with early voting," Johnson said, adding that the Planned Parenthood team was "proud" to have partnered with the folks at We Need Every Voice for the ad.

The ad, notably, mentions the "rushed confirmation" of widely condemend Justice Amy Coney Barrett, as well as the conditions many are facing amid a pandemic the current White House administration would rather ignore.

"We can't afford any further assaults on our reproductive freedom—our right to control our bodies. We need your voice," the ad, featured in six swing state papers including the Detroit Free Press and the Austin American Statesman, says.

Other artists featured in the ad include Katy Perry, Margo Price, Kacey Musgraves, Haim, Foo Fighters, Nine Inch Nails, Beck, St. Vincent, Beastie Boys, Phoebe Bridgers, Bright Eyes, Weezer, the Chicks, Tegan and Sara, Lindsey Buckingham, the Postal Service, and more.