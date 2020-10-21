To celebrate his 28th birthday, 21 Savage threw a massive '70s-themed function and invited his friends to join in the festivities.

The man of the hour was dressed from top-to-bottom in a classic 1970s look with an afro and red leather jacket included. Some of Atlanta's finest like T.I., Lil Baby, and Young Thug also pulled up dressed for the occasion, sporting very vintage outfits with canes, thick fur jackets, and driving classic vehicles. Meek Mill was also on the scene.

Gunna also made sure to get some flicks in his full '70s fit.

The thing about 21 Savage is that he's not new to this over-the-top party theme thing, he's true to it. Last year he threw a Cash Money 90s themed birthday party, renting out the entire Cascade Roller Rink. There's truly levels to this.