21 Savage and Metro Boomin have shared the music video for “My Dawg” from their new joint album Savage Mode II.

While most of the visual takes place in a mansion, at one point, we see men dressed as British soldiers surround 21 in the woods, as he raps, “N***a keep talkin' that U.K. shit like I don't got AKs/Like 'cause I was born overseas, these motherfuckers ain't gon' spray-spray.”

21 made headlines last year when ICE arrested him for overstaying his visa and news surfaced that the rapper was actually born in the U.K. During the time of his arrest, his lawyer claimed that 21 had applied for a U Visa, and that the application was still under review. 21 also touched on his immigration status in the song's first verse: “I ain't know nothin' 'bout no Visa, I was in the park with the gang/Moms be feelin' bad, I try to tell her she is not to blame/No social security, couldn't get a license, but I still didn't complain.”

Metro and 21’s 15-track offering released on Oct. 2 and boasts features from Drake, Young Thug, and Young Nudy, and narration from Morgan Freeman. According to projections, Savage Mode II is slated to debut at the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200, as it is looking to move between 170,000 and 195,000 album equivalent album units during its first week.

21 and Metro joined virtual fans for Tuesday night’s Game 4 of the NBA Finals, where the L.A. Lakers beat the Miami Heat.

Watch the video for “My Dawg” at the top.