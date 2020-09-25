T.I. is marking his 40th birthday with the release of a new self-directed for "Ring," his latest collaboration with Young Thug.

The video, which originally dropped via a billboard in Times Square, also features direction by Phillyflyboy. The song itself, meanwhile, is produced by Chopsquad DJ and DY Krazy. Catch the video up top via YouTube.

Per Billboard, T.I. is also soon set to drop his 11th solo studio effort. The album, which doesn’t yet have a publicly announced release date, is titled The Libra (The Legend Is Back Running Atlanta).

Speaking with Jessica McKinney for Complex earlier this week, T.I. explained that one of the goals when hitting the studio to craft what would become "Ring" was to best his and Thugger's previous collab "About the Money." In the same interview, T.I. hinted at the possibility of a joint project with Thugger, which he referred to as tentatively being titled Slime the Throne.

"Our whole intention has been to top 'About The Money,' because for both of us, that record has been like a milestone," T.I. said. "I don't think either one of us have seen that kind of response from the public since then. Like a unanimous first-listen kind of 'hell yeah' rally around the record. I hadn't experienced that since 'About The Money' and as he puts it, he hadn't either."

T.I.'s last studio album was the 2018 release Dime Trap, which featured the singles "Jefe" and "Wraith."