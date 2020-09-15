Teyana Taylor has shared her music video for “1800-One-Night.”

In the visual, we see a group of call girls—one of whom is Taylor—speaking with their clients from their cubicles. The sultry video also shows Taylor dancing in a phone booth.

The track was featured on the singer’s recent project The Album, which dropped in June via G.O.O.D. Music/Def Jam. The album’s arrival was mired in some controversy when photos of the release party showed that guests weren’t wearing face masks. She later said that they had “REAL Covid Police & medics” on-site who “made sure we were all safe and able to have a good time all while following covid regulations.”

Taylor and Iman Shumpert also celebrated the birth of their second child, Rue Rose earlier this month. The singer revealed she was pregnant at the end of her music video for The Album cut “Wake Up Love.”

Watch the video for “1800-ONE-NIGHT” above.