Outspoken British rapper slowthai has unveiled the visuals for his latest single "feel away", featuring James Blake and Mount Kimbie.

Written in Los Angeles with Blake and produced by Mount Kimbie's Dom Maker at the start of 2020, the new song—dedicated to his late baby brother, Michael John—showcases a softer, more reflective side to slowthai, which is complemented by Blake's unmistakable soul vocal. While the track is mellow and considered in sonics, slowthai keeps the same energy when it comes to his lyricism, remaining cutting and calculated with his delivery.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, he said: "This song is about the doubts we have, whether it be within friendships, your partner or with our family. It's about putting yourself in the other person's shoes so you have a better understanding of the situation."

The uber-trippy visuals, directed by Oscar Hudson, are intoxicating. Shattering the romantic messaging within the song, the visuals are as on-brand as it gets for the Northampton-raised artist, providing a chaotic contrast to the dulcet offering. "feel away" arrives after "MAGIC", "ENEMY", and "BB (BODYBAG)", the trio of surprise singles from May that followed slowthai's breakout 2019, which saw him deliver one of the albums of the year in Nothing Great About Britain.

Stay tuned for more new music from slowthai before the year is out.