Fresh from his Boy Better Know reunion via Frisco's "Red Card", Skepta is back with another collaborative drop in the form of "No Stress", featuring Essie Gang affiliates L3 and Michael Phantom.

Skep is in nonchalant mode on the unflinching new track, which he surprise-dropped last night after sharing a picture of controversial Home Secretary (and mass-deporter) Priti Patel on Twitter, instantly setting his name trending on the social media site. Thankfully, it has since been cleared up where his appreciation for her might stem from.

"No Stress" coincides with the release of Skepta's frequent collaborator Wizkid's new song of the same name, but opts for a much more high-octane approach to the Nigerian Afrobeats star.

The bass-heavy banger sees Skepta provide another catchy hook with almost deadpan delivery, reminiscent of Chicago rapper Valee's flow on his hit track "Miami". Essie Gang members L3 and Michael Phantom offer varying styles and flows for their features, with L3 delivering Auto-Tuned melodies and unapologetic bars while Phantom comes through with a scatter-gun flow to round off the track.

