Grime fans should be thanking their lucky stars right now because two of the scene's finest producers, Rude Kid and Sir Spyro, have just linked up for a fresh collection of instrumentals.

Rude Sounds features six new riddims from across the 140 spectrum that combine the two East London natives' untouchable talents. Individually, they've been responsible for a huge chunk of grime's most influential hits and both have helmed radio shows that have guided the scene's presence on the airwaves.

As a combined duo, Rude Kid and Sir Spyro are a force of nature and this new EP more than lives up to their formidable reputations.

Listen to the Rude Sounds EP in full below.