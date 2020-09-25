Shortly after dropping "The Soul (Pt. 2)," Top Dawg Entertainment rapper Reason is back with his Vince Staples collab "Sauce."

Accompanied by a video directed by Omar Jones, the track makes strong use of the two rapper's chemistry. There's a general sense of unease in the song, with both of them delivering melancholy verses they effortlessly deliver atop the somber production. The video also highlights the lyrical content further, following the day in the life for Reason with some dizzying effects.

Reason is expected to release a new album shortly, and he has been teasing the record since the start of the year. Despite sharing a number of loose singles prior to "Sauce," the latest track from him is the first single from the currently untitled record.

Watch the video for "Sauce" above.