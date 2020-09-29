Ahead of the release of Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time, Activision and Toys for Bob have enlisted the promotional prowess of known franchise fan Quavo.

The ad, among other things, sees a man in a seemingly uncomfortable Crash Bandicoot costume asking Quavo to be his hype man, an offer the Migos member politely declines. Still, the two do manage to engage in a back-and-forth during which key features of the new title are teased. Catch the ad up top via YouTube and/or below via Quavo's Instagram.

Back in July, Quavo—whose DaBaby collab "Pick Up" received an official video earlier this month—spoke with the Hollywood Reporter after getting an early gameplay preview of It's About Time. According to Quavo, the game is "a little tougher" than previous franchise entries, though it still includes the Aku Aku mask of which he's been fond for quite some time.

"It's a blessing to be part of the franchise that I grew up playing," he said at the time. "It's like a dream come true." And earlier in the summer, Quavo gave fans a peek at the game on his IG:

Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time hits PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms on Oct. 2.

Migos fans, meanwhile, are still waiting for Culture III. Not long ago, Quavo vowed that the trio would be dropping the "best album" of both 2020 and 2021.