At the end of this month, German producer URTE will release the Permafrost EP, her debut outing as a producer that takes her wanton disregard for genre boundaries and pours them into her own creations. Trance, techno, grime, industrial and more are all smashed together here, all from the perspective of someone with a lifelong love of movie soundtracks.

"Tannhäuser Gate" in particular, which we've got for you exclusively below, amalgamates trance synth patterns, eski clicks and industrial robotics for something that's bone-chillingly menacing yet filled with dancefloor warmth. It's no wonder she made such a lasting impression when she hit the decks for Coyote Records' monthly Rinse FM slot in 2018.

Permafrost drops September 25 via DSPs with limited edition artwork postcards. Pre-order it here.