Berlin-based techno head Simina Grigoriu already has a well-earned reputation for heavy duty techno weaponry and as you might expect her new EP, Line Runner, is not for the faint-hearted. Before the EP drops on Monday, September 7, she's today liberating "Daggers", hard-hitting beast built around relentless 4x4 drums, cavernous atmospherics and a touch of industrial darkness. The rest of the EP includes the title track and a suitably punishing remix of "Daggers" from Polish DJ and producer Noemi Black.

The Line Runner EP arrives September 7 via Italian label Prospect Records.