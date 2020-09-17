Our summer motives may have been largely locked off (assuming you're behaving yourself), but that doesn't mean you have to be miserable. So step forward Berlin-based producer Mogul who's linked up with Maryland rapper Ehmji and Brighton-based vocalist Javeon to give us "Mixed Messages", a surefire seduction jam to get your blood pumping. As ever, Mogul's love of gliding disco and bouncy funk shines through in spades, laying the groundwork for Ehmji's effortless charm and Javeon's cloud-grazing vocal agility to get us all hot under the collar. Even if you're doing your romancing via Zoom, this is an invaluable soundtrack to your efforts.

"Mixed Messages" officially lands September 18.