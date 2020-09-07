Today, West London rapper ASB shares the visuals for "Where I Been", the reflective drill cut off off his 2020 project, Prayer, Profit & Progress, featuring Peckham rap legend Tiny Boost.

Produced by Timmy Thuggz, "Where I Been" shows us a side of UK drill that could probably be tapped into a bit more, with both artists giving an honest and personal account of street life. "It was an honour to work with Boost," ASB tells Complex. "In my opinion, he is one of the hardest rappers in the UK and I was interested in hearing him on a drill beat. I feel like UK drill has that grime feel and energy to it, and soon as I heard this beat, I came up with the hook in my head."

Press play on the Will Clarke-directed visuals for "Where I Been" above, and stream Prayer, Profit & Progress right after the jump.