In just over a year, Manchester MC Murkz has dropped no fewer than six new videos and he's showing no signs of slowing down.

Back in July, Murkz, who's also known for his production work in the bassline scene, was putting an emotive spin on drill with "Message To My Ex" and now he's back with "Can't Tell Me Nutten", a lively refix of Capelton's dancehall smash "In Her Heart" to soundtrack your socially-distanced parties.

The MNKN and HCLL-directed visuals place the fast-talking rhymer front and centre, surrounded by friends and several generations of family as they cook up a storm on the barbecue and drain every last drop of drink from the surrounding area.

Press play above, and be sure to add "Can't Tell Me Nutten" to your playlists.