Two stars of the current UK rap scene, M Huncho and Nafe Smallz have unveiled the visuals for their new heater, "5AM", ahead of their new joint project, DNA.

The Dalia Dias-directed visuals see the pair locked in Matrix-style cryogenic preservation chambers, with tubes strapped to their bodies to extract their DNA. An alarm then sounds, waking Nafe and Huncho up from their sleep to kick off the melodic trap cut, in which they detail their come-up from a life of past struggles.

The video serves as the introduction to Da New Age (DNA), their upcoming, collaborative project of the same name. DNA sees the two frequent collaborators come together for a tape full of 'trap wave' bangers "to make a bold statement and mark the beginning of a new age."

DNA drops on October 30 (pre-order here), but in the meantime, peep the "5AM" visuals above.