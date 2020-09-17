Logic is the latest in a string of artists who have come forward in agreement with Kanye West regarding his recent myriad of tweets about how major labels are trapping artists in bad deals.

The No Pressure rapper revealed that he too has had bad experiences with his label Def Jam—under Universal, which West is specifically speaking out against—and that it even withheld funds from Lil Wayne for a feature he did, so the track they made might not even be able to come out.

"I feel you, Def Jam ain’t tryin a pay @LilTunechi his fee so I guess the perfect remix aint coming out.... owe a few of my folks they money honestly," he tweeted, inferring that Def Jam owes money to other people he's worked with.

Complex has reached out to Def Jam for comment.

West calling out major labels for handing out bad deals and withholding funds has gotten support from other artists in the industry. Mega-producer Hit-Boy was one of the first people to stand with West, putting his personal differences with him aside to share the terrible deals and experiences he's had, and how he felt like he wasn't getting paid what he was worth.

"If they’re doing this to me with all I’ve accomplished through hard work I can only imagine the kids who don’t have big placements/ proper guidance," the "N***as in Paris"-crafter wrote toward the end of his Instagram comment. "If I have to be the one to get blackballed for telling the truth and trying to set the next generation free then so be it." The producer went on to tag numerous labels, including Roc Nation, asking them to "fix" the current situation.

"Slave deals are still very real/rampant in 2020," he said.

Trippie Redd also took to Instagram to share his agreement with what Kanye has been sharing, saying he wants to get in contact with him so they can talk about it more.

NLE Choppa voiced his support for Kanye on Twitter, saying that he also thinks artists should go back to owning 100% of their music.